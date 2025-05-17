Support Made-In-Nigeria Goods – Akume Urges Citizens

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has urged Nigerians to patronize locally made goods.

Senator Akume said the federal government’s decision to prioritize Made-in-Nigeria goods is not just as an economic strategy but also something that should be seen as national pride.

Naija News reports that Akume stated this on Friday, when a delegation of the Innoson Group of Companies led by its Chairman, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, who paid a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

He stressed that President Bola Tinubu government remains fully committed to creating an enabling environment where indigenous businesses can thrive.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening Nigeria’s industrial base and scaling up local manufacturing across key sectors of the economy.

Akume noted that the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda encapsulates every aspect needed for Nigeria’s dream of realising a one trillion dollar economy in the foreseeable future.

He, therefore, called on “Nigerians not just to support the government’s programmes for economic development and growth but also to make conscious efforts to patronise products made in Nigeria as they can compete favourably with any other products made elsewhere.”

The former Governor of Benue State commended Chukwuma for his efforts in the Nigerian car manufacturing industry.

He assured that the government would continue to patronize the products made by the company and encourage other people to do so in order to grow the local manufacturing sector.