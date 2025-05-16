Just In: Detained NANS President Drags Seyi Tinubu, DSS To Court, Demands ₦38.3 Billion

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah, has filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking enforcement of his fundamental human rights and demanding over ₦38 billion in damages.

Filed on May 14, 2025, and marked Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/966/2025, the suit lists the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Director of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and Mr. Seyi Tinubu—son of President Bola Tinubu—as the 1st to 3rd respondents, respectively.

Isah, through his legal counsel Ugwueze I. Oduegbu and R.O. Ifebhor of Ajunwa & Co., is seeking a series of declarations and orders from the court, including:

A declaration that his alleged abduction, unlawful detention for over 15 days, and continued incarceration without charge constitute a gross violation of his rights to freedom of movement under Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

A declaration that the alleged torture, brutal beating, stabbing, and psychological trauma inflicted on him amount to inhuman and degrading treatment under Section 34 of the Constitution and Articles 5 and 16 of the African Charter.

An order for his immediate and unconditional release from DSS custody.

An injunction restraining the respondents from further acts of kidnapping, torture, detention, and threats to his life.

Monetary compensation including:

₦32.87 billion in general damages

₦5.5 billion in exemplary damages

20% compounded interest on the judgment sum until full payment or deposit into an interest-yielding court account.

Background of the Case

Isah’s suit stems from a violent leadership tussle within NANS. During his inauguration at the Wells Carlton Hotel in Abuja, he was allegedly attacked by a rival faction of the student body said to have the backing of political elites, including Seyi Tinubu.

Following the attack, Isah was receiving medical treatment at a DSS clinic when he was reportedly taken away by operatives of the secret police. Since then, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Family Alleges Cover-Up and Health Concerns

In an interview with SaharaReporters, a member of Isah’s family raised alarm over his disappearance and deteriorating health, describing the DSS’s actions as “bandit-like.”

“Why are the DSS operating like bandits? They whisked away a man who was nearly killed, while those responsible for the attack are walking free. Since they took him, we’ve had no word,” the relative lamented.

The family added that Isah’s wife and daughter are traumatized by his sudden disappearance and are demanding answers.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing on a date to be communicated by the court.