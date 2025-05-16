89 Men Found Around Ibeju-Lekki Not Terrorists – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has clarified that group of men, numbering 89, found at Ibeju-Lekki area of the state in a viral video pose no security risks.

The Command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the men were brought into Lagos from Katsina to work in Dangote Refinery.

Naija News reports that Hundeyin, in a statement on Friday, stated that the refinery’s chief security officer and the contractor who invited the 89 men into Lagos confirmed that the men are labourers.

“The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a video circulating on social media showing a large number of young men who had reportedly just arrived in Lagos, seen gathered in front of the Dano Company premises in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

“Upon receipt of the information on May 14, 2025, officers from the Command immediately deployed to the location to ascertain the facts. Preliminary investigations revealed that the young men in question, eighty-nine (89) in number, had arrived from Katsina State and were recruited to work as labourers at the Dangote Refinery in Lekki.

“A contractor working with the refinery appeared before the police and confirmed that he had personally sourced and brought the labourers from Katsina for legitimate employment purposes. His statement was corroborated by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the refinery, who also affirmed that the labourers were verified and cleared for entry into the facility and would be residing in the facility.

“The individuals were thoroughly searched, and no incriminating items were found in their possession. Furthermore, each person properly identified themselves and presented their National Identification Numbers (NINs), which were duly verified,” it read.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, urged members of the public to remain calm and desist from spreading unverified or alarmist content that could create unnecessary tension or panic.

He assured that the Command remains committed to maintaining law and order across Lagos State and would continue to respond promptly to all matters relating to public safety.