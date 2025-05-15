UTME Error: Resign Now, Your Tears And Apology Not Enough – NANS PRO Tells JAMB Registrar

The National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Samson Ajasa Adeyemi, has called for the resignation of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

Adeyemi made this request in a Facebook post on Wednesday, following Oloyede’s emotional apology for mistakes made during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News reports that during a press conference in Abuja, the JAMB Registrar accepted full responsibility for the oversight of his staff, announcing that 65 examination centres in Lagos and 92 centres in the Owerri Zone, which encompasses five states in the South East, would need to conduct a retake of the exam.

Nevertheless, Adeyemi asserted that Oloyede’s tearful apology could not rectify the damage caused by JAMB’s mistakes.

He cited the tragic case of 19-year-old Timilehin Faith Opesusi, a candidate who reportedly took her own life due to her disappointing score in the recently concluded UTME.

“Jamb Registrar’s tears and apology can’t redeem the lost soul of our student who committed suicide, the Ogbomosho fatal accident and the girl who went missing for two days.

“He should accept fate and leave while the ovation is loud. This is not a technical error without human input.

“We can commend him later for owning up and taking full responsibility of the issue after all promises and corrections are successfully made,” the NANS PRO wrote on Facebook.

Adeyemi asserted that there was not a single paragraph in Oloyede’s address that expressed condolences to the families who have experienced various losses during this time.

