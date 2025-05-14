BREAKING: JAMB Admits Error In 2025 UTME Results, To Reschedule Exam For 379,997 Candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has acknowledged errors in the recently concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), following a surge of complaints from candidates nationwide.

Naija News reports that JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the disclosure during a press briefing held in Abuja on Wednesday.

“What should have been a moment of joy has changed due to one or two errors,” Oloyede admitted. “We set all machineries in order; regardless, there were still errors.”

He added, “206,610 in 65 centres were affected in Lagos and 92 centres in the Owerri zone comprising 173,387 candidates in the five states of the South East were affected.”

Oloyede, who took responsibility for what he described as a “sabotage” of the 2025 UTME, said the affected candidates will start getting text messages from the Board starting Thursday.

He added, “The affected candidates will start getting text messages for rescheduling starting from tomorrow.

“I apologise, I take full responsibility.”

The board’s admission comes amid growing criticism and frustration from candidates and parents over discrepancies in UTME scores released last week.

Many have reported inconsistencies, with some claiming that their original scores were altered or misrepresented.

According to JAMB statistics, over 1.9 million candidates sat for the 2025 UTME, but more than 1.5 million scored below 200 out of a total of 400 marks. The unusually low performance sparked widespread concern and triggered calls for transparency.

Earlier this week, the examination body announced it would convene a high-level review meeting with education stakeholders, including vice-chancellors, rectors, school principals, and technical experts, to assess the conduct of the examination and address the complaints.

The review panel, expected to meet Thursday, will examine the exam process and make recommendations aimed at restoring public trust and preventing future errors.

JAMB has assured candidates affected by verified technical issues during the examination that they will be given a chance to retake the test, in line with the board’s established procedures.