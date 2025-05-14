JAMB, VCs, School Principals, Others To Meet, Review UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced plans to review the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results following widespread dissatisfaction expressed by candidates, parents, and stakeholders.

The review meeting, scheduled for Thursday, will convene in Abuja and include vice-chancellors, provosts, rectors, school principals, examiners, and technical experts to assess the conduct of the examination and evaluate public concerns. This decision was disclosed in an official notice obtained by The PUNCH.

“In furtherance of the commitment of the board to earn public confidence in its processes, the management of the board has approved your participation to be part of the review panel constituted to appraise the conduct of the examination,” the notice read.

The review comes amid mounting protests over the results released last Friday, with many alleging technical disruptions during the exams and demanding transparency in the scoring process.

Performance Breakdown and Public Outcry

Out of the 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the 2025 UTME, only 12,414 candidates—just 0.63 per cent—scored above 300. Over 1.5 million candidates, or more than 75 per cent, scored below the 200-mark out of a maximum 400, triggering questions about examination integrity, technical glitches, and fairness.

Breakdown of scores:

320 and above: 4,756 candidates (0.24%)

300–319: 7,658 candidates (0.39%)

250–299: 73,441 candidates (3.76%)

200–249: 334,560 candidates (17.11%)

160–199: 983,187 candidates (50.29%)

140–159: 488,197 candidates (24.97%)

120–139: 57,419 candidates (2.94%)

100–119: 3,820 candidates (0.20%)

Below 100: 2,031 candidates (0.10%)

This performance pattern mirrors trends from previous years, though the volume of complaints this year has prompted an accelerated response from JAMB.

JAMB Reacts to Complaints, Assures of Transparency

In a statement on Monday, JAMB spokesperson Dr. Fabian Benjamin acknowledged what he called “unusual complaints” from some states, stressing that the board was reviewing the entire examination process to ensure technical credibility and fairness.

“We are particularly concerned about the unusual complaints originating from a few states within the federation. We are currently scrutinising these complaints in detail to identify and rectify any potential technical issues,” Benjamin said.

He explained that JAMB’s annual review process encompasses three phases: registration, examination conduct, and result processing. The current review, which normally occurs months after the UTME, is being fast-tracked due to the wave of public dissatisfaction.

Benjamin reaffirmed JAMB’s policy that candidates who experience verifiable technical difficulties will be given the opportunity to retake the examination.