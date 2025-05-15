South East, Lagos Failures: Macaroni, Others Condemn JAMB’s Apology

The apology from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over the mass failure of South East and Lagos State candidates has been condemned by Nigerians.

Naija News reported that JAMB’s Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, apologized to the candidates who failed as a result of what he described as a system glitch.

However, a post on JAMB’s 𝕏 handle infuriated activists and other Nigerians who viewed the post as an irresponsible act.

JAMB wrote: “Man Proposes, God Disposes! It has been established that a technical glitch affected 157 centres out of the 887 centres in the 2025 UTME. This was basically responsible for the general low performance of the candidates scheduled to sit the examination in those centres.

“As such, all the affected candidates will be contacted to reprint their examination slips towards retaking their examinations starting from 16th May, 2025.”

Reacting, Nollywood actor and comedy skit maker, Debo Adedayo, known as Macaroni, stated the post showed incompetence and lack of regard from JAMB for all those affected by their error.

“I still can’t believe this level of incompetence and irresponsibility laced with total lack of regard for all those affected.

“This can only happen in a country where there are no consequences for actions! We as a people have become so comfortable with accepting rubbish!!!” Macaroni wrote.

The founder of Proshare, Olufemi Awoyemi, said JAMB’s post lacked empathy for the affected candidates.

“From a qualifying examination body, this post, describing a life-altering outcome, is unreal,” he said.

Social Media influencer, Daniel Regha, stated that the post was a disrespectful way to address a serious problem.

” Man Proposes, God Disposes! -This phrase isn’t used for a situation like this, and it’s also a very disrespectful way to address a serious problem that has affected thousands of people. As much as this was a reported glitch, the fact it affected only Lagos and the South-East raises questions. While JAMB intends to take the responsibility, it doesn’t change what happened or undo the pain and trauma it has caused the affected families,” he stated.

Another 𝕏 user, Yakub Tijani @YakubTijani2, called on Professor Oloyede to resign. He stated that JAMB’s irresponsibility caused trauma to affected students.

“The JAMB registrar should RESIGN. I don’t buy his crocodile tears. You can imagine the emotional trauma he has caused high performing candidates because of their irresponsibility,” Tijani wrote.