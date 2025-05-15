Show Of Wealth: When Did You Become Dean Of Moral Instruction? – Melaye Blasts Charly Boy

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Charly Boy, has slammed veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, for taunting him over his show of wealth on social media.

Naija News reports that Charly Boy, in a post via his X handle on Tuesday, May 12, trolled Melaye for showing off his wealth on social media.

Charly Boy had reposted a video of Melaye, which shows him walking with a luxurious travelling box while rocking some designer outfits.

Charlyboy, who found the video offensive, suggested that the politician might be depressed amidst his wealth, stressing that not all mental illnesses are noticeable.

He wrote, “This shows that even in the midst of luxury/obscene affluence, it is possible to be clinically depressed, not all forms of mental illness are discernible.”

In response, Dino Melaye in a post via his X handle on Thursday, May 15, 2025, argued that Charlyboy has no moral standing to mock him for showing off online.

The former Senator described Charlyboy as an envious man who has punctured his body into chaos and curated a lifestyle that dances on the precipice of moral anarchy.

He wrote, “It’s truly fascinating how some individual whose own existence is a performance of rebellion against moral conventions—suddenly acquire the audacity to prescribe psychological diagnoses from the confines of their own eccentricity. The irony is almost poetic. Coming from a man who has quite literally punctured his own body into a canvas of chaos, and curated a lifestyle that dances on the precipice of moral anarchy, the unsolicited commentary on Dino’s outfit reeks not of concern, but of calculated provocation wrapped in envy.

“When did Charlie Boy become the dean of moral instruction? What credentials does he hold in the clinic of human emotion to diagnose depression with the lens of fashion? Yellow, my dear sir, is the color of vibrance, of royalty in some cultures—not a symptom. Let us not feign intellectualism while parading in the garment of hypocrisy. Before you weaponize your flamboyance to belittle another man’s style, perhaps consult the archives of your own history.”