We Will Vote Otu, Tinubu In 2027 – Sen. Ndoma-Egba

Former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, has urged Cross River residents to vote for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Bassey Otu in 2027.

Naija News reports that Ndoma-Egba said Governor Otu and President Tinubu were doing good work since they were elected.

The Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) stated this on Tuesday, at an endorsement rally organized by the people of Cross River Central Senatorial District for President Tinubu and Governor Otu, under Central Progressive Initiative (CPI), in Ikom Local Government Area of the state.

The three-time Cross River Central Senator noted that it was the tradition of Cross River people to rotate the governorship seat for equity and fairness.

“Today, we are here to endorse our governor, Senator Bassey Otu, for another term after 2027 and our President and Commander-In-Chief, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for another term.

“In Cross River, we have a tradition. We go by zones or senatorial districts. The tradition has been that everybody (governor) has been allowed to do 8 years since this democratic dispensation. Senator Otu should be allowed to do his eight years in peace and without distraction,” he said.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain noted that the early endorsement would help Governor Otu concentrate on governance.

He stated that the people of Cross River Central would stand behind Tinubu and Otu in 2027.

“People say that this endorsement is coming too early. I don’t think so. It is good that we endorse him (Otu) now, so that he can concentrate on the good work he is doing and not be distracted by politics.

“So, the earlier, the better. And there is no better time than now to endorse him. I fully support this move that he be endorsed. I also support the move that our President and Commander-In-Chief be endorsed at this point, for reasons of tradition and stability.

“I welcome all of us from the central senatorial district to this epoch-making event and enjoin you all to continue to put your weight and support behind our amiable governor, Prince Bassey Otu and our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he stated.