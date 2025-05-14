Family In Negotiation As Abductors Of Ondo APC Chairman Demand ₦100 Million Ransom

A ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Nelson Adepoyigi, on Monday night was abducted, with his captors reportedly demanding a ₦100 million ransom for his release.

Naija News reports that the incident has raised alarm across the state as the APC leader is held captive by unknown gunmen.

Family sources who spoke with Vanguard on the development revealed that Adepoyigi, who is also a ward chairman in Ose Local Government Area of the state, was abducted on Monday night while parking his car at his residence in Ifon town.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m., when the kidnappers ambushed him. According to reports, the abductors physically assaulted Adepoyigi, beating him with sticks before forcefully taking him away.

A source close to the family disclosed that Adepoyigi’s wife, who heard her husband’s cries for help, rushed outside only to discover that he had already been kidnapped by the gunmen.

It was later revealed that the kidnappers had established communication with the family and demanded a ₦100 million ransom for his release.

“Yes, the gunmen have contacted the family members and have demanded ₦100 million to secure his release,” a source said.

The family, however, is still negotiating with the abductors and has not agreed to the amount demanded. “We have told them to reduce the ransom to a reasonable amount,” the source added, indicating that the discussions are ongoing.

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction. According to the state police spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, “I can confirm to you that the chairman of APC ward five was kidnapped at the entrance of his farm along the Ifon-Owo road.”