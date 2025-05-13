Wike, Umahi, Top Officials To Present Tinubu’s Legacy Projects In London

Key figures in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, are scheduled to spotlight the administration’s developmental strides at an international press briefing in London.

The announcement was made during a Tuesday press conference in Abuja by Bode Adeyemi, the Project Internal Coordinator of the President Bola Tinubu Midterm Legacy Projects Review Committee.

According to Adeyemi, several federal ministers, alongside heads of government agencies and commissions, will be in the United Kingdom to present progress reports and key achievements recorded under President Tinubu’s leadership.

Among the officials expected to address the international audience are the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Gbenga Komolafe; Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Usman Osidi; and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacheous Adedeji, among others.

Adeyemi, who also serves as President of the Tinubu Consolidation Mandate, revealed that the international press conference, as well as the unveiling of a Compendium and a dedicated website capturing the administration’s accomplishments, is scheduled for Friday, June 27, 2025.

He stated, “President Bola Tinubu’s government has made unprecedented achievements under twenty-four months of administration despite all the distractions and the global economic situation.

“We have painstakingly taken detailed records of all major achievements of this administration and confirm that every well-meaning Nigerian and the international community alike should be proud of the Midas touch President Bola Tinubu has given to Nigeria’s leadership, which has culminated in a verifiable success story.”

He added that the compilation of the administration’s milestones will be made publicly accessible both in print and digital formats.

“All the projects have been put together as a compendium and also a version put into a website that would be launched during the forthcoming event. We commend honourable ministers, Director Generals of agencies, heads of commissions and departments for their relentless efforts that have brought about the success this administration has recorded,” he said.