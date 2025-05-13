It’s Shameful For A Sitting Governor To Leave His Party – Ifaluyi-Isibor

Former Edo State Commissioner for Digital Economy, Science and Technology, Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, has condemned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reported that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the entire PDP political structure in Delta State defected to the APC.

Many federal and state lawmakers, including the Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, defected to the APC.

Speaking with News Central on Monday, Ifaluyi-Isibor said it was shameful that a governor would leave the party that gave him opportunity to serve for another party.

He stated that it was the duty of the governor to contribute to resolving the internal crisis affecting his party and not to defect.

According to him, defecting to the APC was a poor decision because the party has its own internal crisis.

His words: “There are no issues that happen in the PDP that are enough for a sitting governor, destroy the party that he once loved, that gave him the opportunity to serve the people, and his now running to the APC, that is even in deeper crisis than the PDP. The PDP has always had her internal mechnisms to resolve her issues.

“So for a governor to have left under the guise of internal wrangling in your party, to me, that is very shameful. That is your home. You ought to be one of the strong forces to build your home. You are not going to leave your house because the roof is leaking. You have to fix it; that is your house. You are leaving your house to go to a house that is more divided? The craziness they are going to see in the APC will be unprecedented.”