FG To Close Lagos Bridge For 21 Days

The federal government has disclosed that the Ijora-Marine Bridge in Lagos State would be closed for some urgent repairs from May 18, 2025.

Naija News reports that the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

She disclosed that the closure would start at 7.00 a.m. on Sunday (May 18) and would last for a period of 21 days.

According to her, some sections of the bridge would be completely closed, while others would experience partial closure during the period.

Kesha explained that the repairs would involve lifting the bridge deck to replace worn-out bearings and carrying out other critical maintenance work.

While appealing for the cooperation and understanding of motorists and other road users, the government official said traffic diversion had been carefully arranged and traffic officials would be on the ground to guide motorists and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

She noted that the aim is to make the bridge safer and more comfortable for motorists and pedestrians.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause, but this is a necessary step to keep the bridge in good condition and ensure the safety of all road users.

“Safety signs and traffic management tools will be put in place to minimise disruption.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank members of the public for their patience,” Kesha said.