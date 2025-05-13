‘Choice Of Obasanjo As PDP Candidate In 1999 Was To Heal June 12 Wound’ – Sule Lamido

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has stated that the choice of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, as presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1999 was to heal the wounds of the June 12 election annulment.

Naija News reports that Lamido made this known in an excerpt of his 487-page book, ‘Being True to Myself,’ unveiled in Abuja on Tuesday.

Recalling his conversation with ex-Nigerian military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), Lamido said he told him to resign and leave office following his annulment of the June 12 presidential election won by Moshood Kashimawo Abiola in 1993 and the subsequent formation of an interim government.

Lamido said he was satisfied with the formation of the interim government, provided it would lead to IBB’s exit.

Excerpts of the book read, “In my discussion with Babangida, being the first time we met, he found me genuine, with no pretensions, and even maybe naive.

“Then he asked me, “Sule, what do I do?” In my naive and innocent way, I told him frankly, “Sir, you must resign and leave office.”

“Immediately I said that his countenance changed. I saw fire in his eyes; for some minutes he was speechless.

“The choice of Obasanjo as PDP candidate for the presidential election was to heal the June 12 wound.”

Meanwhile, Obasanjo, former Vice Presidents, Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo, as well as former Senate Presidents, Ken Nnamani and Pius Ayim, were among the distinguished guests at the launch of the book.

The high-profile event saw the presence of several political heavyweights. Among the attendees were the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as well as sitting governors, including Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, and the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang.

Other notable figures included former Governors Gabriel Suswam of Benue, Ahmed Makarfi of Kaduna, Babangida Aliyu of Niger, and Liyel Imoke of Cross River.