Obasanjo, Atiku, Nnamani, Others Attend Sule Lamido’s Book Launch In Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo, as well as former Senate Presidents Ken Nnamani and Pius Ayim, were among the distinguished guests at the launch of former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido‘s autobiography, ‘Being True to Myself’.

Naija News gathered that the event is ongoing at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

The high-profile event saw the presence of several political heavyweights. Among the attendees were the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as well as sitting governors, including Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, and the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang.

Other notable figures included former Governors Gabriel Suswam of Benue, Ahmed Makarfi of Kaduna, Babangida Aliyu of Niger, and Liyel Imoke of Cross River.

Former PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, is set to review Lamido’s autobiography, Being True to Myself. The book is expected to offer personal insights into the political journey of Lamido, a long-time member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lamido, who served as a minister of foreign affairs under Obasanjo from 1999 to 2003, was also the governor of Jigawa State from 2007 to 2015.

Prior to his gubernatorial tenure, he served as a member of the House of Representatives from 1979 to 1983, further cementing his prominent role in Nigerian politics.