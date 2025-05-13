Anambra Guber: Koshoedo Signed Our Letter Not Anyanwu – PDP Clarifies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, has clarified that Acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, signed the party’s nomination form sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its governorship candidate in the Anambra State election.

Naija News reports that the Senior Special Assistant to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Public Communication, Lere Olayinka, on his 𝕏 handle, on Tuesday, shared a document claiming that Senator Samuel Anyanwu signed the form.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ologunagba described the claims and reports in some media as false and unfounded.

He stated that the nomination form submitted to INEC for its candidate, Jude Ezenwafor, was signed by the party’s chairman, Umar Damagum and Koshoedo.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Nomination Form for the PDP candidate in the Anambra State governorship election was signed by the duly authorized signatories of the Party; the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum and the Acting National Secretary, Arch. Setonji Koshoedo in a letter with reference number: PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.1J/25-065 dated Wednesday, May 07, 2025. (Document attached).

“It should be noted that in the light of the Supreme Court judgement affirming the supremacy of the Party over its Internal affairs, the NWC in a letter with reference number: PDP/DOM/GF.2/ VOL. IF/25-061, dated May 05, 2025 and signed by the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum and the Acting National Secretary, Arch. Setonji Koshoedo. (Document attached), conveyed to INEC, the resolution taken at its 600th meeting wherein it directed the Deputy National Secretary to act as National Secretary in line with the provision of Section 36 (2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“For clarity Section 36 (2) of the PDP Constitution empowers the Deputy National Secretary ‘to act as National Secretary whenever so directed’.

“It is also clear by the date and time stamp on the nomination page on INEC portal that the Commission concluded on the nomination process based on the documents duly co-signed by the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum and the Acting National Secretary, Arch. Setonji Koshoedo,” it read.

The party’s spokesman urged all members of the PDP, the media and the general public to disregard the said report as well as the fake letter being circulated on social media.

“While reassuring on the credibility of our internal processes, the NWC urges all members of the PDP to remain steadfast and focused, especially as our Party prepares for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and the National Convention,” it added.