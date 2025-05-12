Why I Have Never Been Considered For AMVCA Awards – Ibrahim Chatta

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has clarified controversies about why he has never been considered for the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) despite his decades-long career in the film industry.

Naija News reports that Chatta was nominated for the Best Lead Actor category for his role in ‘House of GAA’, but lost the award to his colleague, Femi Adebayo, who starred in ‘Seven Doors’.

In a recent interview on the ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask‘ podcast, the 54-year-old thespian said his non-involvement with the AMVCA is by choice, explaining that he has never submitted any of his works for consideration.

The movie star stated that he is uninterested in the award or going to the award ceremony and will not be praying for something he has no interest in.

He said, “I am not interested. Why should I be praying for something I am not interested in? Whenever I am interested in going for AMVCA, I will make a film and submit it, so that I can be rated. So that they can check if I deserve the award or not. But I have not given them any film to nominate me for.

“But I ask myself, why have I not been invited, when I see younger people? Maybe some people think, because I am not a social person, they think if we invite him, he will not come.

“Apart from that, how many awards are sitting in my house? Award from great people. Nelson Mandela Award. The 41 million youths in northern Nigeria came to my village in Oyo to award me. I got an award with Professor Wole Soyinka – The Pink Award. Odunlade Adekola, a sensible person, awarded some people and has us too. We have awards, but we do not post them.

“I have not lost AMVCA. You do not lose what you do not have.”