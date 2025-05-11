‘We Can’t Use Money To Buy Awards Like Some People’ – Portable Reacts As AMVCA Snubs Ibrahim Chatta

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has alleged there is a gang up in the Nigerian music and Nollywood industry.

Naija News reports that Portable asserted after Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, failed to clinch any award at the just concluded 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The movie star was nominated for Best Lead Actor for his role in ‘House of GAA’ but lost the award to Femi Adebayo, who featured in the movie, ‘Seven Doors’.

Reacting in a video via his Instagram page on Sunday, Portable alleged that Ibrahim Chatta is a victim of a gang-up in the movie industry.

Portable insisted that Ibrahim Chatta was more deserving of the award for Best Lead Actor, adding that some people are buying the awards.

He said, “My fans, there is a gang up in the Nigerian entertainment industry, even in Nollywood. They didn’t give Ibrahim Chatta an award at the 11th AMVCA despite his impeccable acting. That was how I was also snubbed by The Headies Awards.

“We don’t need awards. We need food, we need money. We have money but we can’t use money to buy awards like some persons.

“Ibrahim Chatta, if they don’t award you, God will reward you. My boss, you are my mentor. I love you.”