Sunshine Stars Become Second Relegated Club In 2024-2025 NPFL Season

Sunshine Stars are the second team to be relegated in the 2024-2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) campaign.

The Ondo state-owned club confirmed their relegation from the NPFL following a hard-fought 2-1 loss at home against fellow relegation contenders, Niger Tornadoes, in Ijebu Ode on Sunday, May 11.

After a commendable 17-year tenure in the top flight, following their promotion in 2008, Sunshine Stars entered matchday 37 with 41 points, aiming for a crucial three points to extend their fight for survival until the final day.

The visitors, positioned two spots above with 45 points, demonstrated a strong resolve to secure their own safety. Ismail Sarki put Niger Tornadoes ahead in the first half, followed by Liman Ahmadu’s equalizer for Sunshine Stars before halftime.

However, in the 76th minute, Daniel Akanbek delivered a stunning goal that restored Tornadoes’ lead, marking their fifth away win of the season and propelling them to 14th place with 48 points. They now need at least a point in their upcoming home match against Kano Pillars to secure their top-flight status.

For Sunshine Stars, the defeat leaves them on 41 points, indicating that even a victory in their final match against El-Kanemi Warriors won’t be sufficient for their survival.

Alongside Lobi Stars, who have also been relegated, Sunshine Stars’ departure highlights the competitive nature of the league, with five other teams still striving to avoid the remaining relegation spots.

Note that Sunshine Stars enjoyed significant success between 2010 and 2012, when they secured continental qualifications and reached the semi-finals of both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.