Super Eagles Coach, Eric Chelle, To Invite 12 NPFL Players For 2025 Unity Cup

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, is set to incorporate a strong contingent of local talent in his squad for the upcoming Unity Cup invitational tournament.

Naija News gathered that at least 12 players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will be part of Eric Chelle’s squad for the invitational.

Kano Pillars have already announced the inclusion of their captain, Ahmed Musa, who will bring his experience and leadership to the four-nation competition. He will be joined by a diverse group of 11 other local players.

Prominent talents such as Nduka Junior and Sikiru Alimi are expected to be featured in the roster.

Additional players like Papa Daniel Mustapha, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, and Adamu Abubakar are also anticipated to contribute their skills to the team.

This selection aligns with Chelle’s goal of using the tournament as a vital preparation phase for the forthcoming African Nations Championship, CHAN.

Teams from Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago will compete alongside Nigeria in this London-based tournament.

Meanwhile, Coach Eric Chelle has been reflecting on the performance of the Flying Eagles as they participate in the ongoing 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

Despite entering the tournament as one of the favorites, the Flying Eagles have faced challenges in making a significant impact, ultimately finishing second in Group B with five points garnered from three hard-fought matches.

During the team’s recent 2-2 draw against Kenya, a match in which Chelle was present in the stands, he expressed his pride in the young players for their resilience and determination.

“I’m very happy with our U20 team’s qualification. It wasn’t an easy match, as we faced a very good team in Kenya. However, I was impressed with how the team responded every time we conceded a goal,” the 47-year-old coach said during an interview with CAFonline.

Note that the Flying Eagles will face reigning champions Senegal in a quarter-final showdown scheduled for tomorrow, May 12, at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia.