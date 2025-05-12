Nigerian Army Nab 12 Suspected Terrorists In Kwara

The Nigerian Army has reported the arrest of 12 individuals associated with terrorist activities allegedly conducted by a splinter group of the Boko Haram insurgents, referred to as ‘Mahmuda.’

Naija News reports that the group, Mahmuda, is said to have taken control of the Kainji Lake National Park in the northern region of Kwara State.

Details of the latest arrest were confirmed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Major General Obinna Onubogu, during his visit to military installations in the Kaiama and Baruten Local Government Areas of the state on Saturday.

This visit was intended to evaluate the welfare of the troops and obtain updates on operational matters.

The GOC stated that the 12 suspects were captured at different sites during military operations in Kainji Lake National Park and adjacent border communities.

He confirmed that two of the suspects are recognised members of the armed bandit group, while the remaining individuals are suspected accomplices.

“The counter-insurgency operation, codenamed Park Strike Four, is aimed at flushing out bandits and eliminating all criminal activities from the Kainji Lake National Park,” he added.

Speaking to journalists, Maj. Gen. Onubogu emphasised that troops deployed for the operation are working tirelessly to restore order in the park and instil confidence among residents in the area.

He stated, “Through the raid operation, the troops have successfully combed a distance of at least 90 kilometres from Kemanji into the Kainji forest where their firm base is currently located.”

The Government of the Federation expressed contentment with the advancements made in the mission, highlighting the successful efforts of both officers and personnel in displacing bandits and other criminal factions.

During his visit, General Onubogu also engaged with the Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Muazu Sheu Omar, and the leader of the Kemanji community, Shao’ki Aliyu Siki-Muhammed, to provide reassurance to local authorities and uplift the spirits of the residents.

In accordance with the orders from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army has dispatched troops to search border communities in Kwara and Niger States, including the Kainji Lake Forest, with the aim of eradicating armed groups that pose a threat to the peace and security of civilians.

Naija News understands that before this operation, the insurgent group had allegedly instilled fear in the residents of border communities in Baruten and Kaiama Local Government Areas of Kwara, as well as the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The recent increase in their violent actions led Lt. Gen. Oluyede to visit the impacted communities in Kwara State last month, where he commanded troops to neutralise the threat within a month.