Tinubu Hails Troops For Securing Highways

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Nigerian Army for providing security along the Illela–Sokoto–Badagry Super highway project.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, made this known during an operational visit to troops stationed at the Forward Operations Base Laager in Kebbi.

This is contained in a statement by Badaru’s Personnel Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mati Ali, on Friday in Abuja.

Badaru stated that the road project was a critical component of President Tinubu‘s agenda to enhance economic activities and improve transportation across Nigeria.

“The president also praised your dedication to safeguarding personnel and equipment at the construction.

“This project is a game-changer for travelers, particularly those commuting between Sokoto and Lagos.

“It will stimulate the economy by creating numerous jobs and economic opportunities.

“You understand the importance of this road and the critical nature of your mission.

“That is why the President has entrusted me with the responsibility of visiting you to personally express our appreciation for the exceptional work you are doing,” he said.

According to the Nation, the federal government unveiled the dualisation of the 1,068km road in the Illela local government of Sokoto State in October 2024.

The road that starts from Illela town of Illela Local Government in Sokoto, is expected to pass through seven states of Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states respectively, was awarded to Hitech Construction Company Limited.