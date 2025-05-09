Manchester City’s Erling Haaland Is Fit To Play – Pep Guardiola Says

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is set to make his return from injury this weekend, as confirmed by manager Pep Guardiola.

After being sidelined since March due to an ankle injury sustained during the FA Cup match against Bournemouth, Erling Haaland’s comeback comes at a crucial time as the team prepares for the final of the competition later this month.

The 24-year-old Norway international was an unused substitute during City’s recent 1-0 victory over Wolves, a win that strengthened their Champions League aspirations.

Ahead of Saturday’s match against Southampton, Guardiola shared his thoughts on Haaland’s fitness: “He is ready and fit. Whether he will start or not, we will decide tomorrow.”

Currently, City sit third in the Premier League table, three points clear of sixth-placed Nottingham Forest, as teams vie for a top-five finish that guarantees entrance into next season’s Champions League.

Following the Southampton match, Guardiola’s squad will face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 17, before concluding their league campaign with fixtures against Bournemouth and Fulham.

This season, Haaland has delivered an impressive 21 goals in 28 Premier League appearances, standing out as the only City player to reach double figures. Across all competitions for the 2024-2025 season, he has netted 30 goals and provided four assists.

Having claimed the Premier League Golden Boot in the past two seasons since arriving in England, he currently trails Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah by seven goals, with only three games left to play.