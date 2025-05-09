Gernot Rohr Urges Super Eagles’ Moses Simon To Leave FC Nantes

Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has encouraged Nigerian winger Moses Simon to explore opportunities beyond his current club, FC Nantes.

Note that Moses Simon has spent the last three years at Nantes, which he joined from Spanish side Levante in 2020.

Simon, 29, has only one year remaining on his contract with the Canaries. He is reportedly attracting interest from several clubs, including Premier League team Everton and Turkish league giants Trabzonspor.

This presents an opportunity for the talented forward to consider new challenges that could enhance his career trajectory.

In an interview with African Foot, Rohr believes that a move to the Premier League would be particularly advantageous for Simon.

He remarked, “England would be a good challenge for him. He is fluent in English, and we have seen many Nigerian players thrive in the Premier League.”

He further highlighted Simon’s impressive attributes, stating, “His exceptional pace, technical skills, and knack for finding the back of the net make him an ideal candidate for a club in England’s top flight.”

This season, Simon has recorded seven goals and nine assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for Nantes.

His performance has earned him a nomination for the Ligue 1 Goal of the Season award for his breathtaking goal during Nantes’ hard-fought 1-0 victory over Stade Rennes just before the Christmas break.

In a stunning display of skill, Simon maneuvered past three defenders before unleashing a precise shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Moses Simon will battle with Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco, Amine Gouiri from Olympique de Marseille, Esteban Lepaul from Angers, and Andrey Santos from Strasbourg for the award.