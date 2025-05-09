Nigeria Entertainment News
2025 BET Awards: Ayra Starr Leads As Burna Boy, Shallipopi, Rema Get Nominations [Full List]
The nominations for the 2025 BET Awards have been announced, with notable Nigerian entertainers such as Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, Rema, Shallipopi, and Burna Boy receiving nominations in prestigious categories.
Naija News reports that this year’s selection reflects a significant transformation in the global music landscape.
Scheduled for June 9 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, the awards promise to be a landmark event celebrating Black talent worldwide. Ayra Starr’s nomination for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, a highly competitive category featuring SZA, Summer Walker, and Victoria Monét, marks a significant achievement in her career and underscores her swift rise on the international scene.
The Best International Act category further showcases Africa’s impact, with Starr competing alongside fellow Nigerian Rema, Ghana’s Black Sherif, South Africa’s Tyla, and eSwatini’s Uncle Waffles, all of whom are up against artists from Brazil, France, and the UK, emphasizing the continent’s growing presence in global music discussions.
Additionally, emerging talents from South Africa, Nigeria, and Tanzania are prominent in the Best New International Act category, reinforcing Africa’s status as a source of innovative and diverse musical talent.
Burna Boy has made history with a nomination for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, competing against renowned artists such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Tyler, the Creator—a significant achievement in a category traditionally reserved for American rap legends.
As excitement builds, this year’s BET Awards are being recognised as a pivotal moment for the influence of African music and a celebration of its rightful position on the global stage.
Founded in 2001, the BET Awards were created by Black Entertainment Television to recognise the achievements of African Americans and other minority groups in music, acting, sports, and entertainment.
Naija News reports that over time, the BET Award event has transformed into a significant platform that celebrates Black excellence on a global scale.
Conducted annually, the awards highlight pioneering talent and cultural achievements, featuring performances, tributes, and memorable moments that contribute to the overarching narrative of Black artistry.
As the entertainment sector becomes more international, the BET Awards have broadened their scope, increasingly acknowledging international artists, especially from Africa, whose contributions are reshaping the global music scene.
Below is the full list of 2025 BET Award Nominees by categories:
R&B/Pop Artist
- Ayra Starr
- Ari Lennox
- Coco Jones
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Victoria Monét
Best International Act
- Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Bashy (United Kingdom)
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)
- Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
- Mc Luanna (Brazil)
- Rema (Nigeria)
- Sdm (France)
- Tyla (South Africa)
- Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Best New International Act
- Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
- Ajuliacosta (Brazil)
- Amabbi (Brazil)
- Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
- Dr Yaro (France)
- kwn (United Kingdom)
- Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
- Merveille (France)
- Odeal (United Kingdom)
- Shallipopi (Nigeria)
- TxC (South Africa)
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- Burna Boy
- BigXthaPlug
- Bossman Dlow
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Key Glock
- Lil Wayne
- Tyler, the Creator
Album of the Year
- $Ome $Exy $Ongs 4 U – Drake & PartyNextDoor
- 11:11 Deluxe – Chris Brown
- Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
- Glorious – GloRilla
- GNX – Kendrick Lamar
- Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd
- We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Bruno Mars
- Chris Brown
- Drake
- Fridayy
- Leon Thomas
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Best Group
- 41
- Common & Pete Rock
- Drake & PartyNextDoor
- FLO
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Jacquees & Dej Loaf
- Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
- Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
- ‘30 For 30’ – SZA ft. Kendrick Lamar
- ‘Alter Ego’ – Doechii ft. JT
- ‘Are You Even Real’ – Teddy Swims ft. Givēon
- ‘Beckham’ – Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, Kj Swervo
- ‘Bless’ – Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug
- ‘Like That’ – Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
- ‘Luther’ – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- ‘Sticky’ – Tyler, the Creator ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
- ‘Timeless’ – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Doechii
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Rapsody
- Sexyy Red
Video of the Year
- ‘3AM in ToKEYo’ – Key Glock
- ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ – Shaboozey
- ‘After Hours’ – Kehlani
- ‘Denial Is A River’ – Doechii
- ‘Family Matters’ – Drake
- ‘Not Like Us’ – Kendrick Lamar
- ‘Timeless’ – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti
- ‘Type Shit’ – Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Video Director of the Year
- Anderson .Paak
- B Pace Productions & Jacquees
- Benny Boom
- Cactus Jack
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Dave Meyers
- Foggieraw
- Tyler, the Creator
Best New Artist
- 41
- Ayra Starr
- BigXthaPlug
- Bossman Dlow
- Dee Billz
- Leon Thomas
- October London
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Dr. Bobby Jones Best
Gospel/Inspirational Award
- ‘A God (There Is)’ – Common & Pete Rock ft. Jennifer Hudson
- ‘Amen’ – Pastor Mike Jr.
- ‘Better Days’ – Fridayy
- ‘Church Doors (Terry Hunter Remix)’ – Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence
- ‘Constant’ – Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula
- ‘Deserve To Win’ – Tamela Mann
- ‘Faith’ – Rapsody
- ‘Rain Down on Me’ – GloRilla ft. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Viewer’s Choice Award
- ‘Residuals’ – Chris Brown
- ‘Denial Is A River’ – Doechii
- ‘Nokia’ – Drake
- ‘Like That’ – Future & Metro Boomin ft. Kendrick Lamar
- ‘TGIF’ – GloRilla
- ‘Not Like Us’ – Kendrick Lamar
- ‘Luther’ – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- ‘Brokey’ – Latto
BET Her
- ‘Beautiful People’ – Mary J. Blige
- ‘Blackbiird’ – Beyoncé ft. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
- ‘Bloom’ – Doechii
- ‘Burning’ – Tems
- ‘Defying Gravity’ – Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande
- ‘Heart of a Woman’ – Summer Walker
- ‘Hold On’ – Tems
- ‘In My Bag’ – FLO & GloRilla
Best Movie
- Bad Boys: Ride Or Die
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
- Luther: Never Too Much
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- One Of Them Days
- Rebel Ridge
- The Piano Lesson
- The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
- Aaron Pierre
- Aldis Hodge
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Denzel Washington
- Jamie Foxx
- Joey Bada$$
- Kevin Hart
- Sterling K. Brown
- Will Smith
Best Actress
- Andra Day
- Angela Bassett
- Coco Jones
- Cynthia Erivo
- Keke Palmer
- Kerry Washington
- Quinta Brunson
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
- YoungStars Award
- Akira Akbar
- Blue Ivy Carter
- Graceyn ‘Gracie’ Hollingsworth
- Heiress Harris
- Melody Hurd
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- Tyrik Johnson
- Vanvan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- A’ja Wilson
- Angel Reese
- Claressa Shields
- Coco Gauff
- Dawn Staley
- Flau’jae Johnson
- Juju Watkins
- Sha’Carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
- Aaron Judge
- Anthony Edwards
- Deion Sanders
- Jalen Hurts
- Jayson Tatum
- LeBron James
- Saquon Barkley
- Stephen Curry