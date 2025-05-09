2025 BET Awards: Ayra Starr Leads As Burna Boy, Shallipopi, Rema Get Nominations [Full List]

The nominations for the 2025 BET Awards have been announced, with notable Nigerian entertainers such as Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, Rema, Shallipopi, and Burna Boy receiving nominations in prestigious categories.

Naija News reports that this year’s selection reflects a significant transformation in the global music landscape.

Scheduled for June 9 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, the awards promise to be a landmark event celebrating Black talent worldwide. Ayra Starr’s nomination for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, a highly competitive category featuring SZA, Summer Walker, and Victoria Monét, marks a significant achievement in her career and underscores her swift rise on the international scene.

The Best International Act category further showcases Africa’s impact, with Starr competing alongside fellow Nigerian Rema, Ghana’s Black Sherif, South Africa’s Tyla, and eSwatini’s Uncle Waffles, all of whom are up against artists from Brazil, France, and the UK, emphasizing the continent’s growing presence in global music discussions.

Additionally, emerging talents from South Africa, Nigeria, and Tanzania are prominent in the Best New International Act category, reinforcing Africa’s status as a source of innovative and diverse musical talent.

Burna Boy has made history with a nomination for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, competing against renowned artists such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Tyler, the Creator—a significant achievement in a category traditionally reserved for American rap legends.

As excitement builds, this year’s BET Awards are being recognised as a pivotal moment for the influence of African music and a celebration of its rightful position on the global stage.

Founded in 2001, the BET Awards were created by Black Entertainment Television to recognise the achievements of African Americans and other minority groups in music, acting, sports, and entertainment.

Naija News reports that over time, the BET Award event has transformed into a significant platform that celebrates Black excellence on a global scale.

Conducted annually, the awards highlight pioneering talent and cultural achievements, featuring performances, tributes, and memorable moments that contribute to the overarching narrative of Black artistry.

As the entertainment sector becomes more international, the BET Awards have broadened their scope, increasingly acknowledging international artists, especially from Africa, whose contributions are reshaping the global music scene.

Below is the full list of 2025 BET Award Nominees by categories:

R&B/Pop Artist

Ayra Starr ⁠Ari Lennox ⁠Coco Jones ⁠Kehlani Muni Long Summer Walker SZA Victoria Monét

Best International Act

Any Gabrielly (Brazil) ⁠Ayra Starr (Nigeria) ⁠Bashy (United Kingdom) ⁠Black Sherif (Ghana) ⁠Ezra Collective (United Kingdom) Joé Dwèt Filé (France) ⁠Mc Luanna (Brazil) ⁠Rema (Nigeria) ⁠Sdm (France) ⁠Tyla (South Africa) Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

⁠Abigail Chams (Tanzania) ⁠Ajuliacosta (Brazil) ⁠Amabbi (Brazil) ⁠Dlala Thukzin (South Africa) ⁠Dr Yaro (France) ⁠kwn (United Kingdom) ⁠Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa) Merveille (France) Odeal (United Kingdom) ⁠Shallipopi (Nigeria) ⁠TxC (South Africa)

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Burna Boy ⁠BigXthaPlug ⁠Bossman Dlow Drake ⁠Future ⁠Kendrick Lamar ⁠Key Glock ⁠Lil Wayne Tyler, the Creator

Album of the Year

$Ome $Exy $Ongs 4 U – Drake & PartyNextDoor 11:11 Deluxe – Chris Brown Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé Glorious – GloRilla GNX – Kendrick Lamar Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars Chris Brown Drake Fridayy Leon Thomas Teddy Swims The Weeknd Usher

Best Group

41 Common & Pete Rock Drake & PartyNextDoor FLO Future & Metro Boomin Jacquees & Dej Loaf Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

‘30 For 30’ – SZA ft. Kendrick Lamar ‘Alter Ego’ – Doechii ft. JT ‘Are You Even Real’ – Teddy Swims ft. Givēon ‘Beckham’ – Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, Kj Swervo ‘Bless’ – Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug ‘Like That’ – Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar ‘Luther’ – Kendrick Lamar & SZA ‘Sticky’ – Tyler, the Creator ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne ‘Timeless’ – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B Doechii Doja Cat GloRilla Latto Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Rapsody Sexyy Red

Video of the Year

‘3AM in ToKEYo’ – Key Glock ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ – Shaboozey ‘After Hours’ – Kehlani ‘Denial Is A River’ – Doechii ‘Family Matters’ – Drake ‘Not Like Us’ – Kendrick Lamar ‘Timeless’ – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti ‘Type Shit’ – Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak B Pace Productions & Jacquees Benny Boom Cactus Jack Cole Bennett Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar Dave Meyers Foggieraw Tyler, the Creator

Best New Artist

41 Ayra Starr BigXthaPlug Bossman Dlow Dee Billz Leon Thomas October London Shaboozey Teddy Swims Dr. Bobby Jones Best

Gospel/Inspirational Award

‘A God (There Is)’ – Common & Pete Rock ft. Jennifer Hudson ‘Amen’ – Pastor Mike Jr. ‘Better Days’ – Fridayy ‘Church Doors (Terry Hunter Remix)’ – Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence ‘Constant’ – Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula ‘Deserve To Win’ – Tamela Mann ‘Faith’ – Rapsody ‘Rain Down on Me’ – GloRilla ft. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer’s Choice Award

‘Residuals’ – Chris Brown ‘Denial Is A River’ – Doechii ‘Nokia’ – Drake ‘Like That’ – Future & Metro Boomin ft. Kendrick Lamar ‘TGIF’ – GloRilla ‘Not Like Us’ – Kendrick Lamar ‘Luther’ – Kendrick Lamar & SZA ‘Brokey’ – Latto

BET Her

‘Beautiful People’ – Mary J. Blige ‘Blackbiird’ – Beyoncé ft. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts ‘Bloom’ – Doechii ‘Burning’ – Tems ‘Defying Gravity’ – Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande ‘Heart of a Woman’ – Summer Walker ‘Hold On’ – Tems ‘In My Bag’ – FLO & GloRilla

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Luther: Never Too Much Mufasa: The Lion King One Of Them Days Rebel Ridge The Piano Lesson The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre Aldis Hodge Anthony Mackie Colman Domingo Denzel Washington Jamie Foxx Joey Bada$$ Kevin Hart Sterling K. Brown Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day Angela Bassett Coco Jones Cynthia Erivo Keke Palmer Kerry Washington Quinta Brunson Viola Davis Zendaya YoungStars Award Akira Akbar Blue Ivy Carter Graceyn ‘Gracie’ Hollingsworth Heiress Harris Melody Hurd Thaddeus J. Mixson Tyrik Johnson Vanvan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson Angel Reese Claressa Shields Coco Gauff Dawn Staley Flau’jae Johnson Juju Watkins Sha’Carri Richardson Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award