What You Should Know About New Pope – Pope Leo XIV

The Cardinal Conclave has elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new Pope of the Catholic Church.

Naija News disclosed important information of the new Pope who has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

Date of Birth: Sept. 14, 1955

Nationality: American and Peruvian

Position: Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops; president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America under Francis

Experience: Archbishop of Chiclayo, Peru; head of the Augustinian religious order

Made a cardinal by: Francis

Brought to Rome by Pope Francis in 2023 to lead the powerful Vatican office that oversees bishop appointments globally, the 69-year-old Chicago native is now the leader of the Catholic Church.

What makes Prevost particularly intriguing is his dual identity: while American by birth, he has lived most of his ecclesiastical life in Peru, where he became a citizen in 2015 and served for years as a bishop and then archbishop of Chiclayo. This Latin American connection helps soften the long-held taboo against electing an American pope, given the global dominance of the U.S. on the political stage.

A humble Augustinian at heart, Prevost has kept a notably low profile since arriving in Rome, even as his influence has quietly grown. Twice elected as the top leader of the Augustinian order, his leadership was recognized early by Francis, who appointed him to the Pontifical Commission for Latin America and later to oversee bishop nominations — one of the most critical responsibilities in the Church.

Perhaps most tellingly, Francis trusted Prevost with ushering in one of the Church’s most radical reforms, allowing women to help decide which bishops are recommended to the pope. In 2025, he was elevated to the Church’s highest cardinal rank — a clear sign of papal favor.

Known for his joyful demeanor and humility, Prevost still inspires affection in his former diocese. “No matter how many problems he has, he maintains good humor and joy,” said the Rev. Fidel Purisaca Vigil, his former communications director in Peru.

Pope Leo XIV is aged 69 years.