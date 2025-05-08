The Days Of NNPP Are Numbered In Kano – Sen. Jibrin

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, has said the structure of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State would collapse into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Jibrin stated this on Wednesday while welcoming Kano South Senator, Kawu Sumaila, to the APC, during plenary.

Naija News reported that the former NNPP Senator, Sumaila, defected to the APC officially after Senate President Godswill Akpabio read his defection letter in the Red Chamber.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) cited the various cracks, divisions and litigations rocking the NNPP as reasons for his defection to the ruling party.

Senator Sumaila added that he decided to exit the party after consulting widely with his constituents and all critical stakeholders.

Speaking, the Kano North Senator, Jibrin, said that like Kano North and South, Kano Central Senator, Rufai Sani Hanga, would also defect to the APC.

“The days of NNPP are numbered in Kano State, Insha Alllah. Like in Kano North, the NNPP is now unknown in the Kano South Senatorial District. The party is only known in a few areas in the Kano Central Senatorial District.

“Welcome onboard, Distinguished Senator Kawu Sumaila, the pro-masses and lawmaker par excellence,” he said.