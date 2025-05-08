‘I Have No Intention Of Defecting To APC’ – Bianca Ojukwu

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, has dismissed insinuations of defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) even though she is a cabinet member of the President Bola Tinubu government.

Naija News reports that the Minister, a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), made this known on Thursday while speaking with journalists on the one-day working visit of President Tinubu to Anambra State.

She said: “I am a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, a principal member at that. So, I have absolutely no intentions of defecting.”

The Minister said Tinubu’s visit manifested his spirit of inclusivity and proved that he is a president for all Nigerians, regardless of political party affiliations, tribe or creed.

Bianca also stated that APGA is committed to the re-election of Tinubu in 2027.

She stated, “It’s a momentous occasion. The President’s visit to Anambra, state has demonstrated really how magnanimous he is in his political affiliations.

“It has showcased his spirit of inclusivity, and he has shown all and sundry that he is a president for all Nigerians, regardless of political party affiliations, tribe or creed.”

Bianca Ojukwu said President Tinubu was very impressed with the projects he commissioned in Awka, the state capital, which were executed by Governor Charles Soludo.

He added, “He commissioned the largest building within the Nnamdi Azikiwe University complex, the Solution Fun City, and, of course, the gigantic Government House of Anambra State, which houses about 57 buildings.

“And he was clearly, clearly impressed by the hard work the governor has put into his first tenure of office. And in fact, he captioned it the power of one man, the power of one man to underscore the vision that the governor had and the commitment to deliver.

“He had an agenda. He had a dream, but a dream with a deadline, and he has shown today, beyond any doubt that he has been able to deliver on that dream.”