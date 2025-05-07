Oborevwori Did Not Cross To The APC Because He Is Looking For Money – Tenebe

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Jarret Tenebe has dismissed claims that recent defectors are fleeing possible prosecution from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television, he asserted that defections were motivated by the ruling party’s “visible progress and influence,” rather than fear of the EFCC.

He argued that the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori did not defect because of financial gain or the fear of getting apprehended by the anti-graft agency.

“The Governor of Delta State crossed to the APC. It’s not because he is looking for money or has committed any offence. If these people had committed any sin, they would have been with the EFCC. They crossed because of what they were seeing,” he said.

Tenebe maintained that the quality of leadership being demonstrated by Governor Monday Okpebholo in Edo State is attracting political stakeholders.

“It takes a sinner not to see the work that Governor Okpebholo is doing. The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, (Blessing Agbebaku), who defected yesterday, said it himself—nobody is influencing anyone. He told the governor he had served under Governor Obaseki but has now drawn a line and decided to join the APC,” he added.

According to Tenebe, the APC is expecting more defections in the coming weeks.

“After yesterday’s defections, many more people have called to join. We’re planning another round of receptions in the coming weeks. I’ll be touring the state to receive new members ahead of a major event that will ultimately crumble the PDP in Edo,” he said.