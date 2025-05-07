NNPP Senator, Kawu, Defects To APC

Senator representing Kano South, Kawu Samaila, on Wednesday, officially defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read Kawu’s letter of defection on the floor of the Senate.

Kawu said he defected to the APC from NNPP as a result of internal crises affecting his former party.

After reading the letter, Senators on the platform of the APC moved en masse to welcome Kawu into the APC.

They thereafter led him to his new seat on the side of the party with the majority of members.

Kawu’s defection is one among other defections of NNPP chieftains in Kano. Last Friday, Alhaji Dambala Kademi, an ally of the former presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement in Gaya Council Area of Kano, dumped NNPP for APC.

Kademi left NNPP with other mobilizers of the movement, including Zangina Hamza Usman, Nasiru Muhammad Umar, and Idris Abdullahi.

While announcing their exit from the NNPP, they promised to mobilise their resources to support our quest to address the challenges facing our people and state.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who welcomed them, assured them that they would be treated like all other members of the party, stating, “there is no discrimination in the APC.“