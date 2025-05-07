Nigeria First Policy: Start Driving Innoson If You Are Serious – Atiku Tells Tinubu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead by example by driving an Innoson vehicle.

Naija News reported that President Tinubu introduced the Nigeria First Policy, which aims to prioritize local patronage, during the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

In a statement on Wednesday, Atiku said that Tinubu would convince Nigerians about his policy statement by patronizing local vehicles.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) further called on the President to quit medical tourism and submit himself and his healthcare to Nigeria’s teaching hospitals.

The Statement released by Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, read: “The Tinubu administration’s latest “Nigeria First” mantra, paraded through the Federal Executive Council, is nothing but another tired PR stunt—designed to deceive, not deliver. Nigerians have grown weary of hollow speeches. If this government is truly serious about local content and economic patriotism, it must start at the very top.

“We challenge President Tinubu to stop the noise and trade in his beloved Escalade for an Innoson, Nord or any made-in-Nigeria car. That single act will do more to promote local industry than a thousand policy memos. Let’s see the ministers—those shameless Rolls-Royce connoisseurs—sweat it out in Nigerian-made vehicles too. Or is ‘Nigeria First’ only for the masses?

“And speaking of double standards, it’s time Mr. President shelves his love affair with Paris and London. If he’s serious about patriotism, his next vacation should be at Obudu Cattle Ranch, Yankari Game Reserve, or Erin Ijesha Waterfalls. Nigeria is beautiful—unless, of course, the President thinks otherwise.

“More importantly, the era of jetting off for medical tourism while preaching self-reliance must end. We demand that President Tinubu—champion of “Nigeria First”—conduct all future medical check-ups at LUTH, National Hospital Abuja, UCH Ibadan, or even the #41 billion Naira Akwa Ibom world-class hospital built by uncommon transformer, in Uyo. If these hospitals are good enough for ordinary Nigerians, they should be good enough for their Commander-in-Chief. Anything less is sheer hypocrisy.

“This government’s addiction to foreign luxuries while demanding sacrifice from suffering Nigerians is the height of insincerity. True leadership isn’t photo-ops or soundbites—it’s setting the tone by example.

“Nigeria deserves real commitment, not this never-ending charade.”