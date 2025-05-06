Senate Committee Investigates NNPCL, NAFDAC, Others For Alleged Regional Bias

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs has initiated a series of investigative hearings aimed at uncovering alleged breaches of the Federal Character principle by several ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

This action stems from a motion tabled in March 2025 by Senator Osita Ngwu, representing Enugu West, which was subsequently adopted by the Senate.

The motion, titled “Urgent need to address systemic abuse and ineffective implementation of the Federal Character Principle,” highlighted persistent cases of non-compliance within numerous federal bodies.

In its resolution, the Senate identified various government entities suspected of violating Sections 14(3) and 14(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Among the institutions under scrutiny are the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its affiliates, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), National Pension Commission (PENCOM), Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), National Library of Nigeria (NLN), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), and the Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA).

These agencies are alleged to have shown a “flagrant disregard” for constitutional provisions intended to guarantee equitable representation and balance in governance.

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh of Rivers East, confirmed in a statement that the panel has been tasked with examining irregularities in recruitment processes and infrastructure distribution across Nigeria. He stated the outcomes of the investigation would be submitted to the full Senate within three months.

The hearings are set to begin on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at the Equal Opportunities Hearing Room 211 in the Senate Building of the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

All implicated MDAs and institutions have received formal invitations detailing the schedule and documents required for their appearance.

The Committee also encouraged members of the public to contribute useful information or memoranda either at the hearing venue or by sending them via email to [[email protected]]