MDAs Breaching Regulations, Opening Doors To Corruption — EFCC Boss Warns

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has lamented the widespread disregard for regulations and best practices across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), describing it as a critical enabler of corruption within Nigeria’s public sector.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), led by Executive Vice Chairman Khalil Halilu, Olukoyede stressed the urgent need for regulatory adherence to curb financial misconduct.

Highlighting systemic issues, Olukoyede noted that both public institutions and private entities frequently bypass established procedures, leaving them susceptible to abuse and corrupt acts.

“If there’s anything most of our MDAs are lacking, it is the issue of compliance. We don’t comply, and that is a problem. There is lack of compliance in the process of award of contract, management processes, financial regulations and all that.

“Most agencies don’t comply and that’s what leads to corruption and financial crimes. When you don’t comply, it’s a breach. And the moment there is a breach, it gives room for anything. And you will discover that others who have been waiting and watching you will now take advantage of that and perpetrate more evil that you can never envisage,” he stated.

Olukoyede went on to commend NASENI’s leadership for initiating proactive anti-corruption tools, such as the Corruption Risk Assessment (CRA) and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), developed in collaboration with the EFCC. He emphasized that genuine progress depends on how well staff embrace and implement these frameworks.

“CRA is good, but the CRA will not bring any change except if the people are ready to change and follow due process. I want to salute your courage for the modest achievements you have made in the course of your stay in the office,” he added.

In response, NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman, Khalil Halilu, expressed appreciation for the EFCC’s ongoing collaboration and support, noting that the agency invited the EFCC early in his tenure to assess and improve its internal operations.

“One of the early things I did when I took over the seat was to invite EFCC to come and see our processes and procedures and how we can further strengthen them. So we just came here to thank you for the relationship,” Halilu said.