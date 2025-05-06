Los Angeles F.C. Or Club América To Replace Club León In 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA has announced that Los Angeles F.C. and Club América will compete in a winner-takes-all playoff to fill the position previously held by Club León in the upcoming Club World Cup.

Recall that FIFA disqualified Club León from participating in the Club World Cup in line with tournament regulations regarding multi-club ownership. Note that Club León and Pachuca who have also qualified for the tournament, are owned by Grupo Pachuca.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) received appeals from both Pachuca and Club León requesting to overturn this decision and assert their eligibility to compete. Additionally, Club León sought reinstatement through an extra appeal against the FIFA Secretary General’s ruling.

However, after review, CAS upheld FIFA’s original decision, confirming that Club León did not meet the necessary criteria as outlined in the regulations.

A CAS statement detailed that the panel reviewed the evidence presented, including the trust established by Club León’s owners, and concluded that it did not satisfy the compliance requirements. As a result, Club León will remain excluded from the tournament while Pachuca retains its qualification.

CAS also addressed an appeal from Costa Rican side Liga Deportiva Alajuelense (LDA), which sought admission as the next eligible team. While LDA secured the 2023 Central American Cup, CAS decided to reject their appeal, citing FIFA’s role in designating the final qualified team.

Following Club León’s unsuccessful appeal to participate in the tournament, which is scheduled to take place in the United States from June 15 to July 13, FIFA decided to give the slot to either Los Angeles F.C. Or Club América

As reported earlier by BBC Sport, LAFC and Club América will soon face off in a one-off playoff to secure the final position in the Club World Cup.

Note that LAFC previously faced Club León in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League final, while Club América stands as the highest-ranked team in the confederation not yet qualified for the tournament.

The winner of this highly anticipated match will occupy Club León’s spot in Group D, which includes notable teams such as Chelsea, Flamengo, and Esperance Sportive de Tunis.