Why VDM’s Arrest Sparked Protests In Abuja – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the Federal Government’s silence over the arrest of popular activist, Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), saying the lack of communication contributed to the youth-led protests that erupted in Abuja.

According to the party, the government’s failure to promptly clarify the circumstances of VDM’s detention ignited public outrage and confusion among young Nigerians.

Speaking to Vanguard in Abuja on Monday, the PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, stated that most of the demonstrators had limited knowledge of the reasons behind the activist’s arrest until just before they took to the streets.

“Had there been timely communication regarding the reasons for his arrest, I doubt we would have witnessed the current protests,” Osadolor stated.

He criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Police Force for taking more than two days to offer any clarification, insisting that a swift official response could have prevented the unrest.

Describing the protests as a release of long-standing frustrations, Osadolor said Nigerian youth feel increasingly sidelined by a government that seems unresponsive to their concerns.

“The urgency from the government to issue statements regarding his arrest suggests an awareness of the discontent brewing among the populace,” he added.

While he said there were no immediate demands apart from a call for more attentiveness among young people, Osadolor warned that complacency and poor choices made during past elections—including accepting monetary inducements—have played a role in the present political climate.

“Everyone should cultivate creativity; farming, for instance, does not require specialized skills,” he emphasized, noting the need to intensify voter education ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He also pointed out that despite the demographic strength of young people, many continue to vote for the same political elites due to economic hardship.

“If we agree that 50% or 60% of the population is substantial, it’s important to note that the votes these older politicians rely on still exist in millions among the youths.

“This indicates that young people are voting for them, often for economic reasons. The youth need to understand that hard work should be their priority, rather than solely public sector jobs,” he added.

Though acknowledging the serious allegations levelled against VDM, such as cyberstalking and money laundering, Osadolor condemned what he described as inconsistent legal standards in similar high-profile cases.

He decried the continuous detention of numerous Nigerians without trial, calling it a violation of constitutional rights.

“This government has become so desensitized that their understanding of public sentiment seems disconnected from reality,” he stated.

Reflecting on the conduct of security forces during the protests, Osadolor criticised the presence and posture of soldiers, which he said evoked memories of the #EndSARS movement.

“It’s disheartening to witness soldiers confronting civilians in such a manner in the 21st century,” he stated.

He concluded by urging citizens to be wise in how they channel their frustrations and to exercise their democratic power effectively during the 2027 elections.