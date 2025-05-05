‘Entitlement Mentality’ – Lizzy Gold Calls Out Father On Social Media

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold, has expressed displeasure over her father’s entitlement mentality after a cash gift to him.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via her social media page, said she enjoys surprising her father with late-night money transfers, so he wakes up to the alert and prays for her, motivating her to do more.

However, she became disappointed after her father failed to appreciate a generous Easter gift with his usual heartfelt prayers.

Lizzy said her father had messaged her earlier in the day, saying, “baby, how far na? Do Easter for your papa na”, but she pretended not to respond and waited until 2 a.m. to send him a “huge amount” of money, far more than her usual gifts.

The thespian said her father responded with just “thanks” instead of the usual prayers, and she was displeased with the action.

According to Lizzy, his father’s entitlement mentality made her decide not to surprise him anymore.

She said, “Why do some family members have an entitlement mentality? Normally, I always send money to my father.

“I love surprises, so I usually transfer the money at night. That way, he wakes up in the morning to see the alert. He’d then pray for me, and trust me, I love those prayers. They motivate me to do more.

“So, on Easter day, he sent me a message in the morning saying, ‘Baby how far na? Do Easter for your papa na’.

“I saw the message but pretended not to. At 2 am, I sent him a huge amount of money.

“You know that feeling when you give your dad something big and you’re looking forward to waking up to prayers?

“When I woke up and saw his message saying “Thanks”—no prayer, just thanks prayer, nothing else.

“I called him and told him I wasn’t happy. I said, ‘This money is ten times more than what I usually send, and all I got was just thanks?

“He replied that he had already prayed for me in his heart. But I told him, ‘I don’t pluck money from trees. I work really hard for it. And those prayers? They encourage me to do more.’

“But in his mind, I guess he feels, ‘After all, she’s my daughter. She’s supposed to give me money.’ So there’s no need to pray and I said I won’t surprise him again.”