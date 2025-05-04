‘Horrible Bank’ – Skales Blasts GTBank, Recounts Late Mother’s Experience

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, known by his stage name, Skales, has slammed Guarantee Trust Bank (GTBank) following the arrest of social media critic, Vincent Martins, popularly known as VDM.

Naija News reports that VDM’s arrest comes amidst social media rants over the deduction of funds from his mother’s bank account.

VDM was at the bank with his mother to file a complaint when the Nigerian Police arrested him, which has generated outrage among many Nigerians.

In a post via his X handle on Sunday, May 4, 2025, Skales described the bank as horrible and the worst in Nigeria.

He also claimed that his late mother suffered from a similar issue as her salary was being deducted.

He wrote, “GTB @gtbank is a horrible bank … the worst bank in Nigeria.. I wish my late mom was alive to tell you what they did to her salary … how her money dey lost and I gasto beg her by compensating her cos she will not quit her job till she was retired … do not bank with bank”

Meanwhile, Skales has lamented about being betrayed by many people in the music industry.

Naija News reports that Skales, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, said he is looking forward to speaking about his strained relationship with some artistes he previously helped in becoming stars in the music industry.

The ‘Shake Body’ hitmaker noted that God has remained faithful to him despite the betrayals from past relationships.

He emphasized the importance of praying and trusting God in every situation, adding that it was the best advice his late mother had given him