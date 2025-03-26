Skales Laments About Betrayal In Music Industry

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, known by his stage name, Skales, has lamented about being betrayed by many people in the music industry.

Naija News reports that Skales, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, said he is looking forward to speaking about his strained relationship with some artistes he previously helped in becoming stars in the music industry.

The ‘Shake Body’ hitmaker noted that God has remained faithful to him despite the betrayals from past relationships.

He emphasized the importance of praying and trusting God in every situation, adding that it was the best advice his late mother had given him.

He wrote, “One day I’ll sit down and tell you a story of how a lot of people turned their backs on me, including people I helped build up in this industry. But guess what? God never failed me even when I was isolated… Don’t you ever stop praying and trusting God with everything you’ve got… Best advice my mom gave me!!!”

Meanwhile, Skales recently called for the scrapping of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reported that most Nigerians have criticized the anti-graft agency on social media for allegedly raiding citizens’ houses in the wee hours on allegations of internet scam.

Recall that a staff of the anti-graft agency was shot dead in Awka, Anambra State, during a recent raid.

Reacting to the wee hours’ raid allegation, Skales narrated that officials of EFCC allegedly invaded his house because they saw luxurious cars in his house.