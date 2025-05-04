Bishop Abioye Reveals Name Of His New Church

A former Vice President of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Abioye, has unveiled the name of his own ministry months after retiring from Bishop David Oyedepo’s church.

Bishop Abioye, on Sunday, May 4, 2025, announced the name of his own church as Living World Conquerors Global Assembly.

Naija News reports he made the disclosure while speaking during the inaugural service of the church, which was broadcast live on Facebook.

It would be recalled that Bishop Abioye had previously announced plans to switch from evening fellowships to Sunday morning services.

He added on Sunday that the decision to set up his own ministry was not because of people’s demands but based on inspiration and direction from God.

His statement in part read: “…May I make it clear that the inauguration of this assembly is not in response to people’s demands to start a church, but by emergence of God’s eternal purpose ordained from the foundation of the world, which is just coming to light at his own time.

“This is simply an offshoot of the church of Jesus universal, which keeps expanding and spreading across the globe in furtherance of the great commission as commanded in Matthew 28:18-20 and several other gospels…

“On this final note and to the glory of God, this assembly with the name Living World Conquerors Global Assembly is hereby inaugurated this day, Sunday, 4th May, 2025, in the name of God the father, God the son and God the Holy Spirit, for the spiritual development, edification and triumph of the saints globally. And let someone join me to say a loud amen.

“May I therefore welcome you specially to Conquerors Global Assembly, and everyone who witnesses this today will not cease to conquer.”

Until October 18, 2024, Bishop Abioye was the first Vice President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel).