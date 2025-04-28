Bishop Abioye Starts His Own Church Six Months After Retiring From Winners Chapel

Former Vice President of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Abioye, has announced the commencement of Sunday morning services in his own ministry.

The clergyman made the announcement on Sunday, April 27, 2025, about six months after he retired from the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel.

Naija News reports Abioye has been holding a non-denominational fellowship ministry every Sunday evening since leaving Bishop David Oyedepo’s ministry. However, on Sunday, he announced that the fellowship would commence Sunday morning worship as well.

Specifically, Bishop Abioye disclosed that the morning services would commence by May 4, 2025.

Speaking at the end of an evening fellowship on April 27, Abioye said: “Very important information. From next Sunday by the grace of God, our service is migrating to morning. Hallelujah. And the time is 8am. God bless you mightily in Jesus’ name.”

He added that his ministry was birthed out of a divine mandate and not personal ambition.

Recall that shortly after his retirement, Bishop Abioye had addressed perceptions of him being a mere duplicate of the Living Faith Church’s founder, Bishop David Oyedepo, affirming his commitment to uphold the foundational values and teachings of the ministry.

Speaking at a recent event, Abioye expressed his unwavering dedication to maintaining a close relationship with Bishop Oyedepo, a partnership that has flourished for over 45 years.