Meta Warns Of Possible Shutdown Of Facebook, Instagram In Nigeria

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has issued a stark warning that it may be forced to shut down both platforms in Nigeria due to significant regulatory fines and what it deems “unrealistic” demands from Nigerian authorities.

In a court filing seen by the BBC, Meta expressed concern over the mounting regulatory pressures, particularly following the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC)’s imposition of a $220 million fine for multiple data privacy violations.

The case stems from a 38-month joint investigation by the FCCPC and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) into Meta’s privacy practices and consumer data policies.

On July 19, 2024, the FCCPC fined Meta $220 million, a decision that Meta has vowed to appeal. The fine relates to the alleged violations committed by WhatsApp and other Meta-owned platforms.

The competition and consumer protection tribunal upheld the fine on April 25, 2025, giving Meta until the end of June to comply with the ruling.

In response, Meta warned that it may be forced to “effectively shut down” Facebook and Instagram services in Nigeria to mitigate the risk of further enforcement actions. T

his warning comes amidst an escalating dispute between Meta and the regulatory bodies. Although WhatsApp is also owned by Meta, the company did not include the messaging platform in its court filing.

Naija News reports that the primary grievance Meta raised pertains to the NDPC’s interpretation of Nigeria’s data protection laws.

While the NDPC alleged that Meta had violated these laws, imposing a $32.8 million fine, it was the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) that levied an additional $37.5 million fine on Meta for unapproved advertising.

The BBC reported that Meta is particularly concerned with the NDPC’s requirement for the company to seek prior approval before transferring Nigerian users’ data abroad, a demand the company has described as “unrealistic.”

The NDPC also directed Meta to produce and display educational content on data privacy risks, which should be developed in collaboration with government-approved institutions and non-profit organisations.

Meta has fiercely pushed back against the NDPC’s demands, arguing that the conditions are “unworkable” and that the agency has failed to interpret the country’s data laws properly.

The company claims that these regulations could have a negative impact on its ability to operate in the country and maintain its services.

The FCCPC and NDPC’s investigations, which ran from May 2021 to December 2023, have culminated in hefty fines.