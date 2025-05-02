We Are Not Joining Any Coalition – Labour Party

Labour Party faction of Julius Abure has said it would not join any coalition or merger ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Abure-led Labour Party stated this on Friday, in a communique, after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, in Abuja.

Abure said Labour Party would continue to rebuild, reposition, and re-strategise its programmes and policies to ensure it wins the 2027 general election.

He further promised to reach out and reconcile with dissatisfied members of the party before the general election.

“NEC declared that the Party is not and will not be part of any coalition towards the 2027 General Election. The Party will rather continue to rebuild, reposition, re-strategize, reconcile, strengthen, drive its programs and policies, win more members towards winning the 2027 General Elections,” it read.

Abure’s faction congratulated Labour Party’s Anambra State candidate, George Moghalu, for the November 8 governorship election.

The party urged Anambra voters to rally behind Moghalu. The party promised that Moghalu would birth a greater Anambra.

“NEC congratulates Chief George Moghalu who emerged winner and the Party’s candidate for the 2025 Anambra State governorship election at the governorship primaries held in Awka on 05/04/2025.

“NEC rallies all members and Ndi Anambra to support Chief George Moghalu for the 08/11/25 Anambra State governorship election for a greater Anambra State,” it added.