Northern Nigeria Is Watching Your Actions – Arewa Sends Warning To Politicians Ahead Of 2027 Election

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has stated that the North has the population, land and mass to decide who wins the election.

The Forum stated this on Wednesday after a meeting in Kaduna. According to the Board of Trustees (BOT) chairman, Bashir M. Dalhatu (Wazirin Dutse) elders in the region were already pressuring the Forum to monitor closely, projects and programmes of politicians that have positive impact on Northerners ahead of the 2027 elections.

The BOT expressed bitterness over insecurity in the North, saying that the security challenges were becoming worse by the day, and called on the Federal Government to act fast before it becomes too late.

He also frowned at the dislocation of indigenous people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), whose ancestral homes were collected without compensation for the establishment of the nation’s capital city.

Dalhatu said, “It is clear that Northern Nigeria is today bedevilled by numerous existential problems, some of which I have tried to highlight above. What is not in doubt is the fact that the North has in abundance what it takes to compete and prevail in any fair competition within the federation of Nigeria and even within the larger African continent.

“The North has 19 out of the 36 states. We also have the FCT as a veritable component. We have a majority in the Senate, the House of Representatives and the National Economic Council, as well as the Council of States. The North occupies close to 75 percent of Nigeria’s land area and about 60 percent of the population. An area that is this big and strong can never be subdued by any opponent provided we remain united and place our region above all other considerations. No questions about it, united we stand, divided we fall!

“The view has been expressed and it bears repeating here that current preoccupation with the 2027 national elections is premature and a disservice to the principle of the four-year-term-limit given to elected officials. For the moment, it will suffice to say that Northern Nigeria is watching and auditing the actions of the elected and appointed officials, especially at the federal level.

“As a matter of fact, we have received a number of proposals from some of our elders that this body appoints a special committee that will conduct a detailed study and a review of the policies, projects and programmes embarked upon by the current government and determine how they have impacted the various parts of the country, particularly Northern Nigeria.

“This is, perhaps, the best way to determine whether or not our interests are being sufficiently accommodated. For the avoidance of doubt, we must reiterate our faith in the principle that says all politics is local. In other words, Northern Nigeria will remain faithful not to particular politicians or political parties but to those who care about our regional interests and are willing to promote and protect them.”