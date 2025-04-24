Defections: ‘Let Us Wait And See’ – Arewa Forum Warns Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, has expressed concerns over the defection of PDP governors to the APC, suggesting that it signals a move toward totalitarianism in Nigeria.

In an interview with Daily Sun, he stated that he is not surprised about the various defections, adding that Nigeria is gradually moving towards totalitarianism.

Muhammad-Baba stated, “I am not really surprised about the development, though of course, it is at the level of speculation. The Delta governor has defected. But two days ago, we received a statement from the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, that he remains a PDP governor. So, let’s wait to see what happens.

“It is not surprising. We have been moving towards totalitarianism not only in the process of governance but also in the structure of political parties. Don’t forget that the PDP as a party has been throttling since the 2023 election. The party is divided, and some members have identified with the APC. For instance, the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, said he is a PDP member but clearly identifies with the APC more than the APC members themselves.”

Muhammad-Baba pointed out the growing desperation for the 2027 elections, noting, “The government is marshalling all resources at its disposal towards the election. It is coercing or persuading governors and other political leaders to support the government and some legislators to go back to the APC with the promise of automatic tickets.”

He also emphasized that it is the voters who should decide the outcome, but lamented, “If only they will be allowed to have their way, which is increasingly looking remote. So, personally, I would say let us wait and see. What have we not seen before? It is happening now, and it may continue. It is a sad political development.”