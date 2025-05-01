Ensure Prompt Payment For Gas Supplied To Ghana – FG Tells Mahama

The Federal Government has urged Ghana President, John Mahama, to speak with his country’s agencies on the need to pay for gas supplied to them.

Naija News reports that the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, made the call in a statement on his 𝕏 handle on Thursday.

Ekpo spoke with President Mahama on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), held in Accra on Wednesday.

During the engagement, the Minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to sustaining continued collaboration with Ghana in the gas sector.

He further assured the Ghanaian leader of Nigeria’s readiness to address and resolve outstanding issues related to gas supply to Ghana under the WAGP framework.

Ekpo called on the Ghanaian leader to “ensure that relevant agencies in his country are prompt in their financial obligations for gas supplies.”

He appealed to President Mahama to direct relevant authorities to expedite action on the proposed fiscal amendments to the WAGP Act to align with evolving operational realities and maintain regional harmony as enshrined in the Treaty.

The Nigerian Gas Minister also solicited Ghana’s continued support for the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline Project, a strategic initiative aimed at deepening regional energy security and economic cooperation.

In his response, President Mahama thanked Ekpo for his visit and assured that Ghana would always fulfill its financial obligations to the West African Gas Pipeline project.

Mahama also pledged his country’s support to “maintain regional harmony as enshrined in the proposed fiscal amendments to the WAGP Act“.