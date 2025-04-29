Okey Bakassi Becomes Traditional Ruler Of His Community In Imo State

Nollywood veteran, Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, better known as Okey Bakassi, has been crowned the traditional ruler of Umuihuocha Obohia Autonomous Community, in Ahiazu Mbaise Council Area of Imo State.

Naija News reports that the veteran comedian disclosed this on his Instagram handle.

The 55-year-old entertainer, with his coronation, according to the Guardian, formally assumes the title His Royal Highness, Eze Okechukwu Onyegbule, OKWE II of Umuihuocha Obohia, becoming the second monarch to bear the revered OKWE title.

The post on his Instagram handle, on Sunday, read: “Special thanks to the entire Umuihuocha Autonomous Community….a new beginning.”

Umuihuocha Obohia, part of the culturally rich Mbaise region, is a well-established autonomous community known for its deep-rooted traditions and communal solidarity.

The enthroning of Okey Bakassi marked a new begining outside his entertainment life that has lasted more than two decades.

Whether his new calling would downplay his social activism is yet to be known.

Naija News reported that he condemned President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers State.

“Politicians are now behaving like they are gods. All of them are now behaving like they are untouchable. If you speak [against them], they will arrest you. This is how they will continue in this recklessness until the military decides to take over the government.

“That time, they will ask civilians to protest and defend democracy. But now, they don’t want civilians anything about democracy,” he wrote.