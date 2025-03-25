‘When Military Coup Happens You Will Call Civilian To Protest’ – Okey Bakassi Warns Politicians Over Reckless Behaviour

Nollywood actor cum comedian, Okey Bakassi, has said many Nigerian politicians now act like ‘gods’ and are very hostile to criticism.

Naija News reports that Bakassi stated this while chatting with his colleague, Ime Bishop Umoh, on the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

The comedian lamented that civilians are being intimidated and arrested for criticising the government.

According to him, such reckless behaviour of the present crop of politicians in the country could lead to a military coup.

He added that the politicians will ask the civilians to protest and defend democracy when a military coup happens.

He said, “Politicians are now behaving like they are gods. All of them are now behaving like they are untouchable. If you speak [against them], they will arrest you. This is how they will continue in this recklessness until the military decides to take over the government.

“That time, they will ask civilians to protest and defend democracy. But now, they don’t want civilians anything about democracy.”

