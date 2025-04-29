Leicester City Set To Lose Wilfred Ndidi For £9 Million, Peter Olayinka Returns From Injury

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is reportedly available for sale following the activation of a £9 million relegation release clause in his contract.

This development comes in the wake of Leicester City’s recent relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, a consequence of their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, who have just been crowned champions of the Premier League.

Wilfred Ndidi, 28, signed a three-year contract extension with the Foxes last summer, to help the club maintain their Premier League status. However, the unfortunate end to the season has altered his prospects significantly.

Note that he had the opportunity to leave the King Power Stadium on a free transfer when his contract was initially up, yet he chose to extend his stay at the club.

Before his team’s relegation, Leicester City turned down a lucrative offer from Ligue 1 side Monaco for Ndidi in January, indicating the club’s desire to keep the Nigerian midfielder.

Since joining the Foxes from KRC Genk in the Belgian Pro League in 2017, Ndidi has established himself as a pillar of their midfield, known for his exceptional ball-winning abilities and defensive prowess.

This season, he has made 27 appearances across all competitions under the management of Ruud van Nistelrooy.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Ndidi’s future remains uncertain, but the release clause may attract a plethora of interested clubs.

In related news, Red Star Belgrade’s striker Peter Olayinka has returned to training after recovering from a significant ACL injury incurred during a UEFA Champions League match against Monaco in October 2024.

The 29-year-old forward is eager to rejoin competitive football before the close of the current season.

Earlier today, Olayinka took to social media, sharing a photo from the team’s training ground which he captioned, “Strong and free”.

Before his injury, he had an impressive record of two goals and two assists in just six league appearances, having joined Red Star from Czech giants Slavia Prague last summer.