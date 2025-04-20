Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City Relegated Again After Losing To Liverpool

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi suffered his second relegation from the Premier League with Leicester City in two seasons.

This happened after Wilfred Ndidi couldn’t do much to prevent Leicester City from suffering a 1-0 defeat in front of their home fans at the King Power Stadium earlier today, April 20.

During the game, the Premier League title contenders took control of the match when Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive goal after coming off the bench in the second half.

The victory for Liverpool raises their points total this season to 79, putting them on the brink of clinching the league title for the 20th time in their history. They only need one more win to secure the title, with the opportunity to do so next weekend against Tottenham Hotspur in front of their home fans at Anfield.

With the defeat tonight, Leicester City lost their Premier League status again ahead of next season with a disappointing 18 points from 33 matches, with five games left to play.

A notable statistic highlighted in this difficult season is their struggle to find the back of the net at home, marking nine consecutive Premier League games without a goal. Their last home league goal was on December 8 against Brighton.