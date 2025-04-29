I Learned My Lessons After Fighting Hard To Deliver Kaduna For Tinubu – El-Rufai

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has shared that he was taught a hard lesson following the outcome of the last general elections.

According to him, he fought hard to secure a victory for the then All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but unfortunately, he lost the state to the opposition.

Speaking during a media chat with journalists in Kano on Monday, April 28, El-Rufai noted that he had learned the “hard way” that elections are ultimately decided by the people, not by political figures.

El-Rufai pointed to President Tinubu’s experience in Lagos in 2023, noting that the president had a sitting governor in Lagos and yet lost the state to the opposition during the 2023 election.

“So, what is the real value of a governor?” the former Kaduna State Governor asked.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai made this remark while commenting on the recent defection of top political leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reflecting on his own experience, he recalled: “I was the governor of Kaduna State. I fought hard to deliver President Tinubu in my state, but I lost. That taught me a hard lesson — that elections are ultimately decided by the people, not by political figures.

“Governors do not determine election results. The people do. We want the SDP and our coalition to remind Nigerians of that fundamental truth.”

El-Rufai, who is a key figure in the emerging coalition of opposition parties, stressed that the coalition’s approach would be people-driven.

He stated categorically that the coalition does not need the backing of governors to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Recall that El-Rufai recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Addressing journalists yesterday, El-Rufai noted that the coalition’s strategy is focused on mobilising voters directly, not courting political officeholders.

He said: “We are trying to offer Nigerians a real alternative — something different from what they have seen before.

“A governor has only one vote. Nigerians have many more votes than one governor or even 36 governors combined.”

El-Rufai’s comments arise in the context of the PDP Governors’ Forum’s rejection of any coalition or merger in anticipation of the 2027 elections.

Following a visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, along with coalition members, including El-Rufai, there was speculation regarding a potential alignment of PDP governors with the emerging opposition movement.

However, during a meeting held in Ibadan, which was attended by the party’s acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, and several governors, the forum made it clear that it would not pursue coalition initiatives.

“We are not merging with anyone. We are focused on rebuilding our party for the future,” the forum said after the meeting.

Signalling another shift reminiscent of how some PDP governors worked for Tinubu’s emergence in 2023, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, a few days after the forum’s resolution, publicly assured President Tinubu that his state would stand by him to complete a second term.

Speaking at the flag-off of the Akwa Ibom–Cross River section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Eno said: “We believe in continuity, and Akwa Ibom will stand with Mr. President to complete his eight years in office.”

Shortly after, defections by Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, another PDP governor; Atiku’s 2023 running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, and their supporters to the APC, which was formalised yesterday, were seen by many as a significant blow to the opposition’s momentum.

We Are Not Counting On State Governors To Win Election

Speaking further on the daring defections ahead of the forthcoming polls, El-Rufai maintained that the coalition’s prospects remain intact, as their strategy does not hinge on governors.

He said, “The fact that one governor from the PDP has defected means nothing. We are not counting on governors to win elections. We are counting on the people,” he said.

“A governor has only one vote. Nigerians — millions of them — have more power than 36 governors combined.

“It doesn’t matter if you gather all the governors together; if the people of Nigeria say they are not with you, it is over.”

No Discussion On Candidate Yet

When asked about potential presidential candidates for the coalition, with the likes of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi already being tipped, El-Rufai said conversations about who would lead the coalition were premature.

“Our focus now is not on selecting candidates. It is on building the platform first.

“We have told all those with presidential aspirations: put aside your ambitions for now. Join us as equal members and help us build a credible alternative,” he said.

He stressed that that while aspirants with large followings are welcome, the coalition would not be driven by personal ambitions at this stage.

“If and when all opposition groups come under the SDP, we will have that conversation.

“But for now, we must work together to build something Nigerians can trust,” El-Rufai said.

El-Rufai also distanced himself from regional politics, stating that Nigeria’s existential crisis demands a leader capable of solving real problems, regardless of region.

“I no longer care where the president comes from. I want a candidate who can offer real solutions to Nigeria’s problems and excite Nigerians enough to come out and vote,” he stated.

He warned that if Nigeria’s current trajectory continues unchecked, there may be no country left to contest over by 2027.

“We are facing an existential crisis. It is not about North or South anymore. It is about survival, unity, and progress. Whoever can deliver that — wherever they come from — will have my support,” he further stated.